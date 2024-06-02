BSMMU, WHO collaborate focusing on advancing medical services, research and dev

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 05:49 pm

BSMMU, WHO collaborate focusing on advancing medical services, research and dev

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss how the collaboration between BSMMU and WHO can foster improvements in medical services, education, research, and development.

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 05:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) held a collaborative programme today (2 June) at the Department of Public Health and Informatics at BSMMU.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss how the collaboration between BSMMU and WHO can foster improvements in medical services, education, research, and development.

The session was chaired by BSMMU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque, with WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana serving as the chief guest. 

Prof Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "We believe that with WHO's support, BSMMU's development and progress will be significantly accelerated." 

He highlighted the establishment of a WHO cost centre, aimed at conducting world-class research activities in collaboration with WHO. 

"This initiative has already benefited from the expertise of international figures such as Saima Wazed, an autism specialist and school psychologist, who recently visited BSMMU to provide training and guidance to faculty members, enhancing the university's research capabilities", he added. 

Prof Dr Md Atiqul Haq, chairman of the Department of Public Health and Informatics, expressed his gratitude for WHO's support, particularly in areas such as the MPH curriculum, BSMMU Journal, and the training and research of faculty and students.

 

 

 

