BSMMU suspends doctor for FB post criticising recruitment irregularities

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
30 November, 2023, 08:30 pm

The authorities at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have suspended Dr Nafia Farzana Chowdhury, medical officer in the Department of Psychiatry at the institution, for "tarnishing the image of the university" through a Facebook post criticising recruitment irregularities.

The medical officer posted the status on 17 November addressing irregularities related to the promotion of a female doctor of the university. On 26 November, the authorities issued the suspension order.

According to a letter signed by BSMMU's Registrar Professor Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, Nafia has been accused of spreading misinformation about the university's activities on social media. This misrepresentation has led to the tarnishing of the university's image and is deemed a violation of the University Efficiency and Discipline Ordinance.

Dr Nafia Farzana told The Business Standard that she has been suspended for her Facebook post criticising recruitment process of the BSMMU. "Promotions within the university are consistently associated with a transactional sum ranging from Tk40 to Tk50 lakh," she said.

She further mentioned that individuals who joined BSMMU between 2003 and 2006 have not received any promotions. Dr Nafia said, "I have participated in five interviews so far. Upon entering the interview room, I was immediately questioned about my joining date and the Prime Minister in office at that time."

Emphasising her non-affiliation with any political party, she clarified, "I have been a medical officer since 2003. In 2011, I completed my post-graduation with the highest marks and was awarded the Prime Minister Gold Medal."

When queried whether Dr Nafia Farzana has been suspended due to her Facebook post, BSMMU Registrar Professor Mohammad Hafizur Rahman declined to comment, stating, "I will not comment on this. This is an official decision."

Meanwhile, BNP's Health Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Islam said in a statement sent to the media on Wednesday that the suspension of the BSMMU medical officer based on a Facebook status represents a new form of "fascism".

