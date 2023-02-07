BSMMU starts use of BCSIR Covid kit

Health

TBS Report 
07 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

BSMMU starts use of BCSIR Covid kit

Covid test will cost only Tk250-Tk300 against the RT-PCR test cost of Tk3,000-Tk3,500

TBS Report 
07 February, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:02 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has started commercial use of BCSIR Covid kit to detect corona virus at a much lower cost and in a shorter time.
 
The kit was invented under the leadership of the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) in collaboration with BSMMU and Dhaka University. 

With this kit, Covid test will cost only Tk250 to Tk300, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said on Tuesday at a program on the official launch of the kit at BSMMU premises.  

It was informed at the program that the Bangladesh Medical Research Center (BMRC) and Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) have given an estimate for the production and marketing of the kit. Initially, five lakh kits have been produced which will be used commercially from Tuesday.
 
With this kit, it will be possible to provide accurate corona virus detection services to people at a much lower cost. The kits will be distributed across the country in phases and there will be no need to import kits from abroad by spending dollars, Dr Sharfuddin said.

BCSIR Chairman Professor Aftab Ali Shaikh said that all the kits used so far to test 1.31 crore samples in Bangladesh to detect coronavirus were imported. World-class RT-PCR gold standard kits are expensive, with each test costing Tk3,000-Tk3,500. The kits developed by the BCSIR are of simple and cost-effective methods.

"The specificity, sensitivity and accuracy of this kit are equal to the gold standard and better than imported kits. Limit of Detection (LOD) of the kit is 100 copies of virus/ml which is much lower than the kits available in the market. That's why, the kit is able to detect Covid-19 at the beginning of infection," he said.
"The kit is capable of detecting all types of variants (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron etc),'' added Aftab Ali Shaikh.

Top News

BSMMU / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

2h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

13h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

12h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

11h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

11h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case