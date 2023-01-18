BSMMU starts clinical trial of Chiretta in fatty liver disease

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 09:37 pm

File Photo: UNB
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has started a clinical trial of Andrographis paniculata (Chiretta) for the treatment of fatty liver disease.

Forty outpatients suffering from fatty liver disease have been selected for the trial under the Interventional Herpetology Department of the university. They will be provided with these 330mg capsules and advised to have the medicine for six months.

After six months, they will be examined to ascertain how well the medicine has worked. Then, the primary outcome of the trial will be released after six months, doctors said.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the "Clinical Trial of Andrographis Paniculata (Chiretta) in Fatty Liver Disease" at Dr Milton Hall of BSMMU on Wednesday.

Fatty liver disease means that you have fat inside your liver that can, over time, affect liver function and cause liver injury.
Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Shwapnil, head of the Interventional Hepatology Division, BSMMU, presented the keynote at the programme.

He said in their research, they found that a component of Chiretta (Andrographolide), works well in fatty liver disease.  Actually, the use of Andro works well on five portions of the fatty liver. We researched the extent of Andrographolide in Chiretta and then made the capsules. In the trial," Dr Shwapnil.

He also said a pharmaceutical company manufactured the capsules.

Dr Shwapnil said, "The first 20 of the 40 patients were advised to have three capsules three times a day. And in the second group, 20 people will be given twice a day. Patients will take medicine at home and we will follow up with them over the telephone. They will also visit the hospital." 

Interventional Hepatology Division Resident Doctor Sabbir Hossain, also the clinical trial's principal investigator, said, "Patients -- aged 18-65 years -- will be included in this trial. Pregnant women and patients suffering from Hepatitis B, and C virus cannot participate in it."

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, VC of BSMMU, said the BSMMU is emphasising research. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the full genome sequencing of the virus has been done here. The budget for research has been increased to Tk20 crore from Tk5 crore.

"In today's world, when environment-friendly, organic food, and herbal medicines are getting emphasised, Bangladesh's potential in this regard is also very bright. To tap the potentials, we have started researching the issues," said Dr Swapnil.

