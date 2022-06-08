BSMMU to start one-year advanced fellowship course

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has decided to start a one-year Advanced Fellowship Training Course.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Surgery Faculty of the university held at Dr Shahid Milton hall at 12pm Wednesday (6 June).

Honorable Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said that it has been decided to start the one-year Advanced Fellowship Training Course under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for all the sub-specialties under which MD or MS is not yet available in the country.

The complications regarding the positions of assistant professors and additional professorships will be removed. Medical college teachers would be promoted easily which will increase their encouragement and motivation in the workplace.

The meeting was chaired by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dean of the Faculty of Surgery, Professor Mohammad Hossain, reads a press release.

Honorable Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University (Administration) Professor Saif Uddin Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Professor Md Zahid Hussain, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Treasurer Professor Mohammed Atiqur Rahman, Registrar Professor Swapan Kumar Tapadar, Proctor Professor Md Habibur Rahman and other chairmen and teachers of different departments of the surgery faculty of the university were present.