BSMMU postgraduate doctors lay siege to VC's office over allowance increase

Health

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 02:54 pm

BSMMU postgraduate doctors lay siege to VC's office over allowance increase

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 02:54 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Private postgraduate doctors laid siege to the office of BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Tuesday after they were barred from meeting the VC to press home their demand to increase the monthly allowance. 

The agitating doctors gathered at the BSMMU premises around 10am to protest insufficient allowance and the hassle they face in this regard.

At around 11am, a scuffle with security guards ensued when the post-graduate trainee doctors initiated to meet the VC.

One of the protesters, wishing anonymity, told The Business Standard that they were holding the pre-announced rally peacefully but they had to besiege the VC office after they were attacked by the security guards.

Last week, Private postgraduate doctors issued an ultimatum till 12 June to increase their monthly allowance and ensure timely payment.

The doctors argue that the current monthly allowance of Tk20,000 is inadequate and should be raised to Tk50,000 to align with market rates. Besides, they claimed that the payment of non-resident doctors has not been regular and they go through a lot of hassle at the ministry to collect the existing allowance.    

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In a written statement, they threatened to go on a nationwide strike on 13 June if their demands are not met by noon on 12 June.

Benazir Belal Khan, a postgraduate doctor at Sir Salimullah Medical College, said, "The government has a strict policy that we cannot work outside during this training period."

He explained that, as a result, the doctors cannot meet the cost of living with the current salary as commodity prices have gone up significantly.

Maj (retd) Abdul Wahab urged, "The government should accept their demands and help them focus on their medical services".

