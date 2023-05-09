BSMMU opens 7 clinics for eye treatment

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), under the initiative of the Department of Ophthalmology and the Department of Community Ophthalmology, has opened seven clinics for treating various types of eye diseases.

Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor and prominent ophthalmologist professor at BSMMU, inaugurated the clinics on Tuesday.

The clinics include ROP Clinic and Paediatric Ophthalmology Clinic for the treatment of eye problems, including eye examinations of newborns and children, Glaucoma Clinic for treatment of fatal diseases, Glaucoma and Cornea Clinic for treatment of corneal problems.

The other clinics are Oculoplasty Clinic for treatment of cross-eye problems and diseases, Ocular Oncology Clinic for treatment of eye cancer, and the Neuro-Ophthalmology Clinic to treat neurological problems and diseases of the eye.

Besides, the university's Department of Ophthalmology and Department of Community Ophthalmology have the latest services for all types of eye diseases.