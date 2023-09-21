BSMMU launches generator producing oxygen from air

21 September, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 05:44 pm

BSMMU launches generator producing oxygen from air

21 September, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 05:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) inaugurated the Vacuum Swing Absorption (VSA) generator which produces oxygen by removing nitrogen from the air on Thursday (21 September).

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the generator, alongside Dean of the Faculty of Nursing, Professor of Anesthesia Department, Dr Debbrat Banik.

The VC said, "The current administration of the university is active in adding the latest technologies required in the university. After taking charge, I am making every effort to integrate the latest technologies used in medical care, health education and medical research around the world. 

"Many technologies have already been incorporated. There is something left. The inauguration of this oxygen generator today is a special part of it. By starting this oxygen generator, oxygen can be supplied automatically according to the patient's needs."

The generator installed at the BSMMU is capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute. Initially, this generator will supply oxygen to C Block and Cabin Block of the university, according to a press release.

Its installation will reduce oxygen dependence on institutions outside the BSMMU and the generator will only consume electricity. 

It is capable of producing 90 to 93 percent pure oxygen by removing nitrogen from the air.

