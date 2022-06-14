BSMMU launches country’s first genetic abnormality test of foetus

Health

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:16 pm

Related News

BSMMU launches country’s first genetic abnormality test of foetus

Any woman who is 11 to 14 weeks pregnant will be able to take a risk assessment test of the foetus at a cost of Tk4,500

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) has introduced a medical test for detecting chromosomal or genetic abnormalities in three-month-old foetuses for the first time in the country.

The trimester screening chromosomal anomaly test will be very helpful in avoiding birth defects such as Autism and Down syndrome in newborns, said physicians at the inaugural ceremony of the test at BSMMU on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Department of Feto-Maternal Medicine, Department of Radiology and Imaging, and Department of Laboratory Medicine at the BSMMU jointly launched the test.

Dr Rezaul Karim Kazal, associate professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, told The Business Standard, "From now on, any woman who is 11 to 14 weeks pregnant will be able to go to the outdoor of the Gynaecology department to take a risk assessment test of the foetus."

For taking the test, aspirants will have to fill out a form providing information about the mother's age, whether she is diabetic or not, and whether she had a child with Down syndrome before, he said.

"Then two hormonal tests and an ultrasonography will be performed on the mother's blood sample to complete the risk assessment," said the Gynaecology professor, adding that the test will cost a maximum of Tk4,500.

After inaugurating the programme, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "If we can do early screening of pregnant mothers, then it is possible to reduce the burden on parents, society, and the country."

A newborn with autism or Down syndrome creates a lot of stress on the family. If we can screen the foetus with such abnormalities at the early stage of the pregnancy, then the family will get to make a decision on abortion or continue the pregnancy," he said.

Speakers at the event revealed that there are about 2.5 lakh children with Down syndrome in the country.

Down syndrome is a condition in which a child is born with an extra copy of their 21st chromosome. This causes physical and mental developmental delays and disabilities.

The number of children with Down syndrome in the country is increasing daily due to a lack of awareness.

Many babies die after birth because of congenital heart problems, which increases neonatal mortality and those who survive become a burden on the family and the country as mentally handicapped people.

Top News

BSMMU / Down syndrome

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

10h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

10h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

12h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

20m | Videos
Russia has 550 more nukes than US

Russia has 550 more nukes than US

25m | Videos
Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

3h | Videos
Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more