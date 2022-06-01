BSMMU introduces digital attendance system 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has launched digital attendance system as part of automation process.

"Strict action will be taken against those who are absent from work and neglect their responsibilities. They will be fired if necessary," said BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed while launching the system Wednesday (1 June).

He inaugurated the system by registering and inputting the automation card into the machines set up for automation in the C and D blocks of the university at 10am.

Earlier, at 8:30am, he held a meeting with the chairmen of all departments of the university administration at Shaheed Dr Milton Hall.

At the beginning of the meeting, the VC was handed over the automation card by Prof Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, in charge of the Information Technology (IT) cell.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said that all those working at BSMMU must perform their duties properly.

The meeting discussed various activities of the university during the last two months. Various issues were raised to further enhance the capacity of university activities, healthcare, medicine, training and research.

BSMMU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof. Dr Chayef Uddin Ahmed, Pro-VC (Research and Development) Prof Dr Md Zahid Hossain, Pro VC (Academic) Prof Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Treasurer Prof Dr Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Proctor Prof Dr Habibur Rahman, Registrar Dr Swapan Kumar Tadapar, all Deans and Departmental Chairmen were present at the meeting.