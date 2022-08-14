BSMMU to get dedicated obesity clinic: VC

Health

TBS Report 
14 August, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 03:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authorities have decided to start a dedicated clinic for patients suffering from obesity.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed made the announcement during a monthly seminar on obesity at the university's auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday, reads a press release.

BSMMU Central Sub-Committee President Professor Dr Belayet Hussain Siddiqui presided over the seminar which was chaired by its VC.

Addressing the event, Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Obesity increases the risk of diabetes mellitus, metabolic syndrome, infertility, cancer and heart disease. Some 9-10% of the country's children are currently suffering from obesity. 

"This is happening due to the increased consumption of junk food with excess fat and sugars, addiction to mobile phones, and lack of physical activity. Diabetes, vitamin D deficiency, high blood pressure, increased blood fat and mental depression are some of the complications that arise from obesity."

"Parents need to be aware of this issue. We need more playgrounds for our kids," he added.

 

