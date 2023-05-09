BRTC chairman issues order to make all vehicles smoke-free

09 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 11:26 pm

BRTC chairman issues order to make all vehicles smoke-free

09 May, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 11:26 pm
A delegation of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh met the Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and demanded to make BRTC vehicles smoke-free.

Meanwhile, Chairman of BRTC Tajul Islam ordered to issue an official order to make all transport and counters of BRTC smoke-free, reads a press release.

Besides, he ordered to display a sticker on every bus with the words "Smoking is prohibited in buses for all drivers, transport workers and passengers".

He also said that smoking will be completely prohibited inside BRTC buses under any circumstances – with and without passengers.

Among the amendments proposed by the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh to the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act are complete ban on smoking in public places and public transport, ban on display of tobacco products in sales outlets, 'corporate social responsibility' (CSR) activities of tobacco companies, total ban of bidi-cigarettes/retail sale of unwrapped tobacco products, ban of e-cigarettes and increasing size of pictorial health warnings on packets/boxes of tobacco products were presented and discussed.

The delegation iscussed in detail the health damage, economic damage, socio-economic degradation caused by tobacco and the draft amendment to the proposed Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act.

The BRTC chairman assured to provide necessary cooperation from his position in support of the proposed draft.

During the discussion, Chairman of BRTC Tajul Islam; Director (Administration & Operations) SM Kamruzzaman; Bangladesh Cancer Society President Prof Professor Golam Mohiuddin Faruque; concerned officials of BRTC and representatives of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh were present.

