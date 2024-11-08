Breast cancer awareness seminar held at Pran Center

A breast cancer awareness seminar was held yesterday (7 November) at the Pran Center in Dhaka.

The seminar, aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer among female employees, was a collaborative effort between 'Aamra Nari', 'Aamra Nari Research and Development' and the Pran-RFL Group, reads a press release.

The event was graced by several prominent participants, including Uzma Chowdhury, director of Corporate Finance at Pran-RFL Group, Nurul Afsar, deputy general manager and head of Corporate Brand, and Dr Lopa from Sun Health Care, along with other company officials.

The keynote speaker was Dr Umme Humaira Kaneta, a specialist in breast cancer and MS Resident in Surgical Oncology at the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH).

Dr Humaira's informative session focused on the risks, early detection methods, and prevention strategies for breast cancer.

She highlighted alarming statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), noting that over 15,000 women in Bangladesh are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, resulting in approximately 7,500 deaths annually.

Despite the high incidence, Dr Humaira pointed out that many women are hesitant to discuss the issue, which further hinders early detection and treatment.

She provided valuable guidance on recognising the early signs of breast cancer and stressed the importance of regular self-examinations.

Among the key symptoms to watch for are lumps in the breast or armpit, swelling, pain, or puckering of the breast skin, changes in breast shape or redness and discharge from the nipple.

Dr Humaira advised women to start performing self-exams monthly from the age of 20, ideally after menstruation.

She also recommended that women over 40 undergo annual mammograms for early detection.

The seminar, hosted by Aamra Nari, a non-political and nonprofit organisation focused on women's empowerment, is part of a broader awareness campaign.

Aamra Nari Research and Development, the organisation's subsidiary, will continue to hold similar seminars throughout Dhaka and other regions of Bangladesh until 20 November, with the aim of encouraging women to prioritise their health through early breast cancer detection and prevention.

Speaking about the initiative, MM Zahidur Rahman (Biplob), founder and chief coordinator of Aamra Nari and Aamra Nari Research and Development, emphasised the importance of empowering women to take control of their health.

The organisation has partnered with leading media outlets such as Bangla Tribune, Ittefaq, Bangladesh Post, and Ekattor TV to help spread the message and amplify the impact of the seminar across the nation.