Bone marrow transplant performed for first time at BSMMU

Doctors have successfully performed bone marrow transplant for the first time at the newly established Center for Blood, Bone Marrow Transplant and Stem Cell Therapy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

A 63-year-old patient named Enamul Haque, suffering from multiple myeloma, underwent the transplant, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed told a press conference at the medical university on Monday (5 February).

Hailing from Narayanganj, Enamul was diagnosed with multiple myeloma four months ago and was being treated in the Department of Hematology at BSMMU. At one stage of treatment, doctors decided to perform an autologous bone marrow transplantation.

Hematology department Chairman Professor Dr Md Salahuddin Shah performed the transplant on 18 January.

BSMMU doctors said the transplantation has been completed successfully and no complications were detected in the patient's body 18 days after the transplantation.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Center for Blood, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Stem Cell Therapy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University spent only Tk3.22 lakh for the transplant. The cost of this transplant ranges from Tk6 lakh to Tk12 lakh in private hospitals of the country. And the cost abroad is between Tk20 lakh to Tk30 lakh depending on the hospital."

He further said, "Currently, one bone marrow transplant per month is possible at this centre. It is possible to do three to five bone marrow transplants per month if the necessary support from the government is received."