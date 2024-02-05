Bone marrow transplant performed for first time at BSMMU

Health

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:07 pm

Related News

Bone marrow transplant performed for first time at BSMMU

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:07 pm
BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (5 February). Photo: TBS
BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (5 February). Photo: TBS

Doctors have successfully performed bone marrow transplant for the first time at the newly established Center for Blood, Bone Marrow Transplant and Stem Cell Therapy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). 

A 63-year-old patient named Enamul Haque, suffering from multiple myeloma, underwent the transplant, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed told a press conference at the medical university on Monday (5 February).

Hailing from Narayanganj, Enamul was diagnosed with multiple myeloma four months ago and was being treated in the Department of Hematology at BSMMU. At one stage of treatment, doctors decided to perform an autologous bone marrow transplantation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another good news from BSMMU: Bone marrow transplant possible at Tk3 lakh  

Hematology department Chairman Professor Dr Md Salahuddin Shah performed the transplant on 18 January.

BSMMU doctors said the transplantation has been completed successfully and no complications were detected in the patient's body 18 days after the transplantation.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Center for Blood, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Stem Cell Therapy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University spent only Tk3.22 lakh for the transplant. The cost of this transplant ranges from Tk6 lakh to Tk12 lakh in private hospitals of the country. And the cost abroad is between Tk20 lakh to Tk30 lakh depending on the hospital." 

He further said, "Currently, one bone marrow transplant per month is possible at this centre. It is possible to do three to five bone marrow transplants per month if the necessary support from the government is received."

Bangladesh / Top News

bone marrow transplant / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) / BSMMU / transplant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

7h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

9h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

9h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

8h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

7h | Videos