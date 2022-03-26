Bondage between Bangladeshi physicians living home and abroad stressed

Speakers at a conference emphasised building a strong and firm bridge between the Bangladeshi physicians living at home and abroad through high-standard training, conferences, clinical meetings, information and knowledge sharing, and joint research activities.

The tightness of this bondage will ensure the progress of the healthcare sector in the country. It will also broaden the opportunity to provide high-standard treatment for general people, they added.

The speakers opined while speaking at a conference titled "Bridging Global Healthcare", organised by the Planetary Health Academia (PHA), an organisation of Bangladeshi physicians living abroad at Intercontinental Dhaka on 25 March, said a press release.

Bangladesh Diabetic Association President and National Professor Dr AK Azad Khan attended the conference as chief guest.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Dr Quazi Deen Mohammad, president of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons, also attended the conference and delivered their speeches as special guests.

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of ICCDRB, and Mohammad Foyzur Rahman, CEO and managing director of United Hospital, also delivered speeches.

Dr AK Azad said, "There are scopes to do many things jointly by the doctors living abroad and in the country. Through this effort, the people of the country will also benefit. Sharing of information and knowledge has to be increased. The main thing is to do the work unitedly. "

Muktadir said, "Our doctors are living in America, Europe, and several other countries. If they share their knowledge on treatment and relevant technologies with our native doctors, then our capacity in the field will increase."

Planetery Health Academia Chairman Dr Tasbirul Islam presented the mission, vision, and work strategy of the organisation.

Besides, as trustees of

Planetary Health Academia Trustees lead faculty Doctor Nurun Begum, Dr BM Atikuzzaman, Professor Dr Ayesha Shikder, Dr Kazi Selina Sakib, Dr Chowdhury H Ahsan, Dr Shakil Farid addressed in conference.

The conference is moderated by Dr Naser Khan, one of the trustees of Planetary Health Academia'.

The organisation declared that they will organise Travel Fellowship for the new physicians.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd and United Hospital were engaged with the conference as scientific partners.