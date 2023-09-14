BNNRC joins Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder  Partnership platform

Health

Press Release
14 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

BNNRC joins Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder  Partnership platform

Press Release
14 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 06:59 pm
BNNRC joins Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder  Partnership platform

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has joined the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform. 

The Platform's aim is to catalyse a global movement for action against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), reads a press release.

Antibiotics are antimicrobial drugs. These are drugs that fight bacterial infections in both humans and animals. In this case, they either kill the bacteria or prevent the physical growth and reproduction of the bacteria. However, antibiotics only treat certain bacterial infections, they have no effect on viruses.

According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is a condition that occurs when certain bacteria acquire the ability to survive the attack of antibiotics. These bacteria are called antibiotic-resistant bacteria. As they become adapted to the presence of antibiotics, they can grow and reproduce at their normal rate. As a result, the immune system of the human or animal body decreases. Their disease, which was previously cured by antibiotics, is no longer cured by those antibiotics but continues to grow. These diseased people or animals spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria inside their bodies to others through sneezing and coughing in the presence of others, and they also get the same incurable disease.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined world leaders to alert countries to the accelerating crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"We are running out of available antibiotics (for antimicrobial resistance) and soon could face another global emergency, far more severe than the current COVID-19 pandemic", Sheikh Hasina told global leaders. She called for increased international coordination and more investment.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform is part of a set of global governance structures on AMR, alongside the AMR Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance and the Independent Panel on Evidence for Action against AMR. Facilitated by the Quadripartite – comprising the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Environment Program (UNEP), World Health Organization. (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) – the AMR Partnership Platform is a voluntary,

It aims to be an inclusive, international, and multi-stakeholder forum that convenes stakeholders across the human, animal, plant and environmental spectrum to assist in preserving antimicrobials as lifesaving medicines and ensuring their responsible use under a One Health approach.

To promote a shared global vision of AMR, build consensus and catalyze targeted action to address the growing global threat of AMR through a coordinated, multisectoral, inclusive One Health approach, thus contributing to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and universal health coverage and strengthening One Health systems for future pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The 2019 report of the ad hoc Interagency Coordination Group on AMR to the United Nations Secretary-General, entitled 'No time to wait: securing the future from drug-resistant infections, recommended the "establishment of a constituency-based partnership platform facilitated and managed by the Tripartite3 agencies with diverse representation (e.g. governments, private sector and civil society representing human, animal, plant and environmental health, as well as agriculture and food and feed production) to develop and implement a shared global vision, narrative and targets".

BNNRC's initiative is creating awareness at the local level about the impending crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) through ongoing community radios in the country. Community radio broadcasting has already organized and broadcast the talks with the participation of the concerned stakeholders. 

BNNRC is in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), accredited with World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), SDGs Media Compact of the United Nations and UN WSIS prize winner 2016, Champion 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 for media development and digital transformation. 
 

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

11h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

11h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

4h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

8h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

22h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

1d | TBS Stories