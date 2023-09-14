BNNRC joins Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder  Partnership platform

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has joined the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform.

The Platform's aim is to catalyse a global movement for action against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), reads a press release.

Antibiotics are antimicrobial drugs. These are drugs that fight bacterial infections in both humans and animals. In this case, they either kill the bacteria or prevent the physical growth and reproduction of the bacteria. However, antibiotics only treat certain bacterial infections, they have no effect on viruses.

According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is a condition that occurs when certain bacteria acquire the ability to survive the attack of antibiotics. These bacteria are called antibiotic-resistant bacteria. As they become adapted to the presence of antibiotics, they can grow and reproduce at their normal rate. As a result, the immune system of the human or animal body decreases. Their disease, which was previously cured by antibiotics, is no longer cured by those antibiotics but continues to grow. These diseased people or animals spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria inside their bodies to others through sneezing and coughing in the presence of others, and they also get the same incurable disease.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined world leaders to alert countries to the accelerating crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

"We are running out of available antibiotics (for antimicrobial resistance) and soon could face another global emergency, far more severe than the current COVID-19 pandemic", Sheikh Hasina told global leaders. She called for increased international coordination and more investment.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform is part of a set of global governance structures on AMR, alongside the AMR Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance and the Independent Panel on Evidence for Action against AMR. Facilitated by the Quadripartite – comprising the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Environment Program (UNEP), World Health Organization. (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) – the AMR Partnership Platform is a voluntary,

It aims to be an inclusive, international, and multi-stakeholder forum that convenes stakeholders across the human, animal, plant and environmental spectrum to assist in preserving antimicrobials as lifesaving medicines and ensuring their responsible use under a One Health approach.

To promote a shared global vision of AMR, build consensus and catalyze targeted action to address the growing global threat of AMR through a coordinated, multisectoral, inclusive One Health approach, thus contributing to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and universal health coverage and strengthening One Health systems for future pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The 2019 report of the ad hoc Interagency Coordination Group on AMR to the United Nations Secretary-General, entitled 'No time to wait: securing the future from drug-resistant infections, recommended the "establishment of a constituency-based partnership platform facilitated and managed by the Tripartite3 agencies with diverse representation (e.g. governments, private sector and civil society representing human, animal, plant and environmental health, as well as agriculture and food and feed production) to develop and implement a shared global vision, narrative and targets".

BNNRC's initiative is creating awareness at the local level about the impending crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) through ongoing community radios in the country. Community radio broadcasting has already organized and broadcast the talks with the participation of the concerned stakeholders.

BNNRC is in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), accredited with World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), SDGs Media Compact of the United Nations and UN WSIS prize winner 2016, Champion 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023 for media development and digital transformation.

