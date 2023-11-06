Blockades take a toll on the ailing

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University witnesses relatively low patient pressure as most avoided visiting the facility in the capital on Sunday – the first day of a 48-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat. Photo: Tawsia Tajmim

The sick and infirm in the capital have become the unfortunate victims of the recent political programmes in Dhaka, compelled to visit hospitals braving the mayhem in the streets only when in dire emergencies.

The city's hospitals usually teem with patients and their families from the early hours, but yesterday, marked a significant drop in hospital visits.

After a two-day hiatus due to the weekend, the BNP-Jamaat and their allies yesterday enforced the first of its two-day countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade.

Visiting several public and private hospitals in the city during the blockade, The Business Standard found the patient pressure relatively low except at emergency units.

On the typically bustling third floor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Ansar member Tamal found himself in an unusual situation as he sat waiting for patients.

Tamal remarked, "Usually, at this hour, it's a challenge to keep the patient flow in check, but the ongoing blockade has significantly eased the patient pressure."

At the hospital was Rubel Mia with his 60-year-old mother, Aktara Begum battling kidney and heart ailments.

Rubel said they started their journey at 7am from Narayanganj, and after switching several modes of transportation, including buses, autorickshaws, and walking, they reached the hospital at 11am.

They incurred a total cost of Tk400 for the journey compared to the Tk70 it cost them just last month for a bus ride.

Rubel Mia expressed, "I felt anxious throughout the entire journey. My mother's health has deteriorated to the point where coming to the hospital was our only option."

Mita Rani, a bank employee of the hospital's ticket counter, mentioned that BSMMU's outdoor facility typically serves over 2,000 patients daily. "But today till 1 pm, only 600 patients had purchased tickets."

At the Super Specialized Hospital affiliated with BSMMU, patients are usually attended to in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Normally, patients start queuing at noon to see a doctor in the 3pm shift.

However, yesterday at around 12:30pm, there was no queue, and only 12-15 individuals were seated in the waiting room.

Md Rayhan, a receptionist at Super Specialized Hospital, stated that the hospital usually handles 250-300 patients in two shifts.

"Since the hartal and blockade began last Saturday, patient numbers have significantly decreased. Today, by half-past one, only 60 patients were examined by the doctor, and it's expected that there will be no more than 10-12 patients in the afternoon. Patients from outside Dhaka are also unable to visit," he added.

A similar scenario was observed at the outpatient clinic of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, which typically handles 300 patients daily.

According to Dr Md Toriqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the hospital, only 150 patients were treated yesterday.

He explained, "Due to the blockade, patients from distant areas are visiting less frequently, resulting in reduced outdoor patient numbers. However, the volume of emergency patients remains consistent."

Meanwhile, individuals injured in the bus arson incidents during the blockade were receiving treatment at the Burn Institute, with three burn victims currently under hospital care as of Sunday.

Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, noted that the blockade has had a partial impact on patient numbers, with fewer patients traveling from outside Dhaka.

However, those in need of urgent care are still reaching the hospital by ambulance, resulting in an overall decrease in patient pressure, he added.

Private hospitals and clinics have also experienced a decline in patient numbers due to the blockade. An LabAid Hospital official, wishing not to be named, said a notably reduced outdoor patient load, but emergency cases arriving by ambulance are being accommodated.

"While patient numbers were higher on Friday and Saturday, today's blockade has led to a lower patient turnout. Despite private chambers remaining open, the patient pressure is notably lighter," the official said.

Dr Shahjada Selim, an associate professor in the Department of Endocrinology at BSMMU, highlighted that there was a 10%-15% decrease in chamber patients, primarily because fewer patients from distant areas are seeking medical care.