Beximco Pharma on Forbes list of best companies in Asia

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 11:39 pm

Rabbur Reza, COO of the company, received the award in a grand ceremony held on Tuesday (21 November 21) in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Courtesy

Beximco Pharma has been included in the esteemed list of the top 200 publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region published by Forbes Magazine.

Beximco, a leading drug maker in the country, has achieved this prestigious recognition for the third consecutive time.

Rabbur Reza, COO of the company, received the award in a grand ceremony held on Tuesday (21 November 21) in Manila, Philippines. 

The US based Forbes Magazine recently published its "Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion" list which spotlights 200 top-performing publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales under $1 billion. 

Among a vast array of over 20,000 small and midsized companies across the region, these 200 Best Under a Billion companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance. 
 

