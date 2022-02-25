Bepza, United Hospital sign ‘corporate medical services agreement’

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Hospital Limited has signed a 'Corporate Medical Services Agreement' with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza).

Under this agreement, management, employees, and their dependents of the Bepza may avail special healthcare facilities at United Hospital Limited.

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (Admin) of Bepza, and Mohammad Faizur Rahman, managing director and CEO of United Hospital Limited were signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Kutubuddin Akhter Rashid, director, Lt Col Bashir Ahmed (Retd), general manager of Admin and Operation, Masud Ahmed, general manager of Communication and Business Development and Syed Ashraf-UL Masum, manager of Business Development of United Hospital Limited and Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman, Dr K M Majedul Islam, deputy chief medical officer, Md Abdus Sobhan, executive director and Kalam Md Abul Bashar, additional executive director (CS) of Bepza were also present in the signing ceremony.

