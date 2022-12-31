Beds, doctors crises make services scarce for KMCH patients

Khulna Medical College Hospital is overwhelmed by having to deal with patients much beyond its capacity with fewer than required number of doctors and a dearth of medical equipment.

Rezaul Islam was admitted to the hospital's medicine ward after he was injured severely in a road accident. But at first he had to take treatment on the balcony of the ward for a week as all the beds were occupied by other patients.

"I was first admitted to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex in Bagerhat after the accident. As my condition worsened, I was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital. But my sufferings have only increased here," he said.

According to hospital sources, patients from 12 general hospitals and 76 upazila health complexes from 12 districts under Khulna division are frequently referred to here.

Around 1,400 to 1,500 patients are in the hospital's indoor department every day. Besides, around 1,500 to 2,000 patients get treatment in the outdoor department.

Dr Rabiul Hasan, director of Khulna Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard, "Although the hospital has only 500 beds, around 1,500 patients are regularly enrolled here. As a result, there is no empty space anywhere in the hospital, including the balconies."

The hospital does not have enough doctors to treat such a large number of patients.

Hospital sources say 81 of the 288 posts of doctors in the hospital are still vacant. The post of caretaker is also vacant.

Only five senior consultants are currently working here against eight posts, 31 registrars against 44 posts and 63 deputy registrars against 91 posts. The hospital now has 43 indoor officers against 55 posts, 29 outdoor officers against 36 posts and four emergency officers against six posts.

The government established the 250-bed Khulna Hospital in the Boyra area of the city in 1989. In 1992, it was upgraded into Khulna Medical College Hospital. The health ministry increased the number of beds in the hospital to 500 beds in 2008.

At present, patients are treated here in 31 wards under 16 departments.

In the anaesthesia department, only five doctors are currently working against 38 posts. Moreover, two operation theatre anesthesiologists are deployed in the hospital against 10 posts. The hospital does not have any ICU anesthesiologists despite having six posts.

Sources say the hospital has only two operating theatres – one for emergency patients and the other for general patients. On average 27 patients undergo surgery per day in the five beds of the two operation theatres of the hospital. From January to October 2022, 8,024 patients underwent surgery.

Dr Rabiul Hasan, the hospital director, said, "We have a severe shortage of operating theatres compared to the number of patients. Besides, there are very few doctors in the anaesthesia department."

Many patients in the hospital are being deprived of proper treatment due to a lack of medical equipment.

Sources say one of the two CT scan machines of the radiology and imaging department, the only 300 mA X-ray machine, and two of the six ultrasonography machines are not working. Besides, the 6 MV linear accelerator machine of the radiotherapy department has remained unused for around a decade.

Cancer patients in the Khulna region are not getting proper treatment in the hospital as the necessary equipment has not been installed.

According to the Radiotherapy and Oncology Department of the hospital, around 1,600 cancer patients have received treatment there this year, but none of them can get radiotherapy.

Dr Md Mukitul Huda, assistant professor of the Radiotherapy Department, said, "Cancer patients get three types of treatment- chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. Patients in this hospital can get chemotherapy and surgery. We cannot provide radiotherapy."

"We were given a linear accelerator machine for radiotherapy. But we could not even get it out of the box. It will not work anymore. We refer patients who need radiotherapy to Dhaka," he added.

Dr Rabiul Hasan said, "A new six-storey radiology and imaging department building is being constructed in our hospital. The health ministry will provide us with enough manpower and machinery once the building is constructed. The patients of the hospital will then not be referred to other hospitals."