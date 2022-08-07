BCSIR develops low-priced Covid test kits

Health

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

BCSIR develops low-priced Covid test kits

Initial presence of Coronavirus in one’s body can be detected in 4-5 hours using the home test kit

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 09:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Council of Science and Industrial Research (BCSIR) has developed an affordable Covid-19 detection kit, each unit costing Tk250 only, announced the institute at a press conference on Sunday morning.

This is the first time that a local organisation has developed an RT-PCR kit to detect Coronavirus.

With this domestically-produced kit, it will be possible to detect the initial presence of Coronavirus in one's body in only four to five hours, said BCSIR Chairman Professor Dr Md Aftab Ali Sheikh.

Kits currently being used by the government are expensive, each Corona test costing around Tk3000-3500.

"About 1,31,58,764 samples have been tested in Bangladesh so far, for which a large number of test kits had to be imported, causing a somewhat negative impact on the country's economy," Dr Aftab Ali added.

The Department of Drug Administration has approved the production of the kit and the Bangladesh Medical Research Council has given ethical clearance for it.

The RT-PCR kit (BCSIR Covid Kit) has been developed under the leadership of BCSIR in collaboration with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and the University of Dhaka, which is a simple and cost-effective method for detection of Covid-19, according to BCSIR.

Science and Technology of Bangladesh Minister, Yeafesh Osman, said, "The labs of BCSIR, BSMMU and Dhaka University, need to be utilised properly to produce similar exemplary work. We have to encourage the innovations of the scientists of our country."

Besides saving foreign exchange, the people of the country will greatly benefit if government and private institutions involved in the pharmaceutical industry start manufacturing these kits as soon as possible, according to BCSIR officials.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla