Banglalink launches country's first digital health aggregator platform 'Health Hub'

Mobile operator Banglalink has introduced the country's first integrated digital healthcare platform "Health Hub" as part of its MyBL self-care mobile service.

Health Hub, a one-stop healthcare platform for Banglalink customers, has been designed to cover every aspect of an individual's health from initial consultations to medicine planning, VEON reports.

"Bangladesh is a market with huge potential that is undergoing a transformation through the adoption of digital services. This is digital democratisation of health care that opens the way for customers to find better and lower-cost services," explains Banglalink CEO Erik Aas.

VEON Group Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu said, "Banglalink's launch of Health Hub is a remarkable initiative as it draws together all the main healthcare providers in the country into a single, accessible digital service that will provide major benefits for the people of Bangladesh. Health Hub also extends the portfolio of digital operator services that VEON offers."

Through the platform, users will have access to a comprehensive array of affordable digital healthcare services provided by other digital healthcare partners in Bangladesh including Daktarbhai, DocTime, and Pulse.

The service plans to enable its users to find medical services at substantially lower costs. Banglalink customers will have access to the facilities through exclusive daily, monthly, and yearly subscription packages.

Some of the facilities it offers are booking doctor appointments, video consultations, insurance claims, personal health tracking tools, home sample collection, and medicine delivery in one digital portal.

The development of Banglalink's Heath Hub builds on the commitment of VEON Limited, a Dutch-domiciled multinational telecommunication services company, which plans to enhance the lives of its customers by providing best-in-class digital services.

Parallel initiatives, developed under VEON's Digital Operator strategy, include Toffee, the highly successful entertainment application that was initiated in 2019 and is now used by 6.4 million people in Bangladesh, and JazzCash, VEON's mobile banking service in Pakistan that has 15.2 million customers.