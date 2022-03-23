Bangladeshi scientists discover new cause for diabetes

Bangladeshi researchers have discovered that deficiency of Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase (IAP) enzyme, is one of the leading causes behind developing diabetes.

The team of researchers from multiple local and foreign universities was led by Professor Madhu S Malo, former Assistant Professor at Harvard University and an advisor at the Bangladesh Diabetic Association.

Bangladesh Medical and Research Council and the education ministry funded the five-year long study (2015-2020) where 574 non-diabetic people, aged between 30-60 were observed.

Revealing their findings in a press conference on Wednesday, Professor Madhu said people with IPA deficiency have 13.8 times higher risk of developing diabetes.

He also informed that the fasting sugar levels of people with low levels of the enzyme almost doubled during the duration of the study.

"Even obese people do not get diabetes if the level of IAP is high," he claimed.

The IPA level of a person can be detected within three-four minutes through stool tests, the professor continued.

Those who are at risk due to enzyme deficiency can prevent getting diabetes by taking precautionary measures.

The researcher sought help from the policy makers and the government for preparing kits at the field level for the relevant test.

The researchers think that providing enzymes to those whose enzyme levels are low can help prevent diabetes.

Tests on mice have shown that consuming yellow and red capsicum increases IPA enzymes. However, it has not been clinically tested on humans yet, he noted.

The study was recently published in the journal "The BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care", a joint venture of the British Medical Journal and the American Diabetes Association.

"We think this is a breakthrough which can greatly contribute to diabetes prevention," said Prof AK Azad, president of the Bangladesh Diabetic Association, at the press conference.

There are currently 46 crore people with diabetes worldwide. Of these, the number of diabetic patients in Bangladesh is more than 86 lakh.