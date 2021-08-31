Bangladeshi scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri wins ‘Ramon Magsaysay Award’ 2021

Bangladeshi scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri has been awarded 'Ramon Magsaysay Award'.

Two other recipients of the award are- Mohammad Amjad Saqib from Pakistan and Steven Muncy from South-East Asia

Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia's highest honor and is widely regarded as the region's equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Dr Qadri is a senior scientist at the Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit at the Infectious Diseases Division of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

In 2020, she was awarded the L'Oréal-UNESCO Award 2020 for her outstanding work in science to prevent infectious diseases affecting children in developing countries and for promoting early diagnosis and vaccination with global health impact.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is an annual award established to perpetuate former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay's example of integrity in governance, courageous service to the people, and pragmatic idealism within a democratic society.

The prize was established in April 1957 by the trustees of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund based in New York City with the concurrence of the Philippine government.