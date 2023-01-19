Bangladeshi doctors perform country's first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant

Health

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi doctors perform country's first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant

The kidneys were transplanted from a brain-dead patient who was admitted at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 12:36 pm
Bangladeshi doctors perform country&#039;s first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant

Doctors in Bangladesh have successfully conducted the country's first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant (the process of transplanting kidneys from brain-dead medical patients).

A patient named Sarah, 20, was the organ donor. The recipients of the kidneys were two female patients in their 30s. They are reportedly recovering well after the surgery.

Separate surgeries were conducted at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) and the National Kidney Foundation to transplant the two kidneys. 

Renal Transplantation Surgeon Professor Habibur Rahman Dulal of BSMMU's Urology department led the initiative.

The donor was suffering from a genetic disease and recently underwent surgery at BSMMU, Dr Habibur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"Sarah's condition worsened after the surgery. She was then admitted to ICU when her condition further deteriorated. We counseled her mother when we realised she was heading toward being in a brain-dead state. Her mother gave permission for transplanting Sarah's kidneys and cornea. Although we transplanted two kidneys, both corneas are still preserved," he added. 

A press briefing in this regard will be held at BSMMU this afternoon. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / kidney transplantation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

4h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

1h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

16h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

18h | TBS Entertainment
Russia claims victory in Soledar

Russia claims victory in Soledar

3h | TBS World
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals