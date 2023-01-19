Bangladeshi doctors perform country's first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant

Doctors in Bangladesh have successfully conducted the country's first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant (the process of transplanting kidneys from brain-dead medical patients).

A patient named Sarah, 20, was the organ donor. The recipients of the kidneys were two female patients in their 30s. They are reportedly recovering well after the surgery.

Separate surgeries were conducted at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) and the National Kidney Foundation to transplant the two kidneys.

Renal Transplantation Surgeon Professor Habibur Rahman Dulal of BSMMU's Urology department led the initiative.

The donor was suffering from a genetic disease and recently underwent surgery at BSMMU, Dr Habibur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"Sarah's condition worsened after the surgery. She was then admitted to ICU when her condition further deteriorated. We counseled her mother when we realised she was heading toward being in a brain-dead state. Her mother gave permission for transplanting Sarah's kidneys and cornea. Although we transplanted two kidneys, both corneas are still preserved," he added.

A press briefing in this regard will be held at BSMMU this afternoon.