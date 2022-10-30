Bangladesh will export tuberculosis drugs in near future: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the medicines manufactured and used for the treatment of Tuberculosis (TB) in Bangladesh will be exported in the future.

"The budget allocated for TB treatment in the country will be increased, if necessary," the health minister made the announcement while participating in the 9th Joint Monitoring Workshop of Tuberculosis Control Programme at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital Sunday (30 October).

Zahid Maleque noted that every year, over three lakh people are infected with the disease.

However, he added, the death rate has declined. Previously, 70,000 people died of tuberculosis annually, but now it has come down to 40,000.

"There has been much progress in the efforts to contain tuberculosis. Systematic screening for the treatment of the disease has also become more prevalent. All our hospitals have testing equipment," the minister assured.

The minister said, "People still have misconceptions about TB, but change is coming. People have more access to treatment centres. At present, 85% to 90% of those infected are recovering. We want more people to seek treatment."

He also thanked international organisations for coming forward to aid the progress.

The health minister remarked that regular activities in the health sector were largely disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak but the situation was brought under control as 90% of countrymen have already been inoculated with Covid-19 jabs.

He also noted that 70% of people around the world have yet to be vaccinated.