Bangladesh, US will work together for improving healthcare system: Health minister

BSS
23 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:57 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.

Health and Family Planning Minister Zahid Maleque today said Bangladesh and the USA will work together for improving healthcare system to handle any future pandemic. 

"The USA provided supports including vaccine donations to Bangladesh to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic," he told a bilateral meeting held between Bangladesh and USA on the sidelines at the World Health Assembly in Switzerland, an official release said. 

Recalling supports of the US government during the Covid-19 pandemic, the health minister said, "Bangladesh has brought all eligible people under Covid-19 vaccine coverage as the USA donated a significant number of vaccines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus."

Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh has become a role model for controlling coronavirus as the country successfully handled three waves of the deadly virus.

"When almost the entire world was struggling to combat the lethal virus...we have taken multiple measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to protect lives of the people from the disease," he added. 

