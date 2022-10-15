Bangladesh taking initiatives to ensure mental health services: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said Bangladesh is taking many effective initiatives to ensure mental health services to the people.



"We are implementing various mental health programmes in line with our policy to provide quality mental healthcare facilities," he told a workshop titled "Community mental health" of the Global Mental Health Summit (GMHS) in Rome, an official release said.

The two-day summit began on October 13 and ended on October 14, the release added.

The minister said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh would be able to reach mental healthcare service to the doorsteps of common people.