Bangladesh starts making Covid testing kits, each unit to cost Tk250 only

Bangladesh Council of Science and Industrial Research (BCSIR) has developed an affordable coronavirus detection kit. This is the first time that a domestic organisation has developed an RTPCR kit to detect the coronavirus. Price of the coronavirus testing kit will be Tk250 when it comes to the market.

This information was announced in a press conference at the BCSIR auditorium on Sunday (7 August).

"Kits currently being used by the government are costly. In this case, each corona test costs approximately 3-5 thousand taka. About 1 crore 31 lakh 58 thousand 764 samples have been tested in Bangladesh so far. This large number of identification kits have to be imported entirely, which is having some negative impact on the country's economy," BCSIR said.

The initial presence of the coronavirus in one's body can be confirmed in 4-5 hours using the kit, BCSIR added.

The Department of Drug Administration has approved the production of the kit. Besides, Bangladesh Medical Research Council has given ethical clearance for the kit.