Bangladesh sees another day without Covid deaths

Health

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 05:06 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

No death from Covid-19 has been reported in the country in a span of 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Earlier, on 20 November, the country saw zero Covid death for the first time since 3 April last year.

Meanwhile, 262 new cases were reported across the country during the past 24 hours. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.22% after 21,496 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 277 cases on Wednesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 28,016 while the latest additions took the case tally to 15,78,550 in the country.

Also, 287 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.78% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

