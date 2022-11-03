Bangladesh seeks South Korean assistance to develop health sector

Health Minister Zahid Maleque urged South Korea's cooperation to modernize and enhance the quality of hospitals in Bangladesh, and he expressed desire to send Bangladeshi nurses, doctors, and other health professionals to the country.

Zahid Maleque held a bilateral meeting with South Korean Parliament Member Jung Choon Soon on Thursday (3 October) at health ministry office, said a press release.

Jung Choun Soon hailed the several initiatives taken by Bangladesh's health sector to combat Covid-19 and expressed interest in utilizing the experience in her country.

Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader, secretary of the Health Services Division, and other officials of both countries were present at the meeting.