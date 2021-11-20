Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for first time since 4 April, 2020

Bangladesh today reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

This is for the first time that the health officials recorded no casualties in the country since 4 April last year.

Besides, 178 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate stands at 1.18% as 15,107 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 253 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,946 and the case tally increased to 15,73,889 in the country.

Also, 190 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,887 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,059 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death was reported on 18 March in the same year.