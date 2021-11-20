Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for first time since 4 April, 2020

Health

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 05:47 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for first time since 4 April, 2020

Bangladesh witnessed the first casualties from Covid-19 on 18 March last year

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 05:47 pm

Bangladesh today reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

This is for the first time that the health officials recorded no casualties in the country since 4 April last year. 

Besides, 178 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate stands at 1.18% as 15,107 samples were tested across the country.  

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 253 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,946 and the case tally increased to 15,73,889 in the country.

Also, 190 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,887 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,059 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death was reported on 18 March in the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka