Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 10 new cases

Health

UNB
13 January, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 04:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 10 new cases

UNB
13 January, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 04:15 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One more person died from dengue in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to two this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, 10 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease. Of the new patients, four were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and six outside it.

One hundred and twenty-seven dengue patients, including 53 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 370 dengue cases and 241 recoveries so far this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

The DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries in the past year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'