Bangladesh reports hospitalization of 211 more Dengue patients

As many as 211 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in 24 hours till Friday morning as dengue infection rate keeps rising in Bangladesh amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the new patients, 210 were admitted to government and private hospitals across capital Dhaka.

So far, 24 suspected dengue deaths were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but it is yet to confirm any death from dengue yet, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 952 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning, according to the DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 884 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Bangladesh started seeing an uptrend in dengue cases from June. It started seeing over 200 Dengue cases every day since August 1.

Some 5,645 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 4,669 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.