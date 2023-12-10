Bangladesh reports highest Nipah virus death toll in 7 years

Nipah virus has been detected in breast milk for the first time in Bangladesh

Representational image of Nipah virus.
Ten people have died of the Nipah virus in Bangladesh this year, making it the highest death toll from the infection in the last seven years.

At the same time, a total of 14 individuals have been identified as infected with the virus. 

Narsingdi recorded this year's first Nipah Virus patient as reported by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

During a discussion titled "Spread and Risks of the Nipah Virus" held at the IEDCR on Sunday afternoon, it was disclosed that this year, for the first time, the virus has been detected in breast milk. 

"Nipah virus spreads through bat secretions or saliva. Consuming contaminated raw date palm sap can also lead to transmission of this virus. Infected individuals can transmit the virus to members of their families or healthcare workers," said Professor Tahmina Shirin, director of the IEDCR.

To prevent the spread of the Nipah virus, Professor Shirin advised against consuming raw date palm sap and not eating half-eaten fruits left exposed in the open. 

According to IEDCR data, the first Nipah patient in Bangladesh was identified in Meherpur in 2001. 

Since then, a total of 339 individuals have been confirmed to have been infected with the Nipah virus in the country, with 240 fatalities, leading to a mortality rate of 71.44%.

Previously, in 2015, 15 individuals were infected with the Nipah virus in the country, resulting in 11 deaths. 

In the subsequent years, the number of Nipah patients fluctuated between 2-8.

For the surveillance and assessment of the spread and risks associated with the Nipah virus in Bangladesh, a collaborative effort between IEDCR and icddr,b has been conducting Nipah surveillance in eight medical college hospitals in the country since 2006.

