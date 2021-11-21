Bangladesh reports 7 Covid deaths in 24hrs

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 05:35 pm

Following a death-less day, the country saw seven new casualties from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, 199 people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.16% after 17,135 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported zero deaths and 178 cases on Saturday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,953 and the case tally increased to 15,74,088 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, five died in Dhaka division, and one each in Chattogram, and Khulna divisions. 

Also, 192 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,893 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,060 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

