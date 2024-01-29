Bangladesh reports 53 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 53 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,047,051, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,481 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 5.81 per cent as 913 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery rate stood at 98.40% while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44%.