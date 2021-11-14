Bangladesh reports 4 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

Another four people died of Covid-19 in the country in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, 223 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.14% after 19,517 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 151 cases on Saturday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,922 and the case tally increased to 15,72,501 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one in Chattogram division.

Also, 212 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,873 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,049 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.