Bangladesh registers 16 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 16 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,046,383, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,477 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.8% as 333 samples were tested, said GHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.42% and 1.44%, respectively.