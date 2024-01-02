Bangladesh records first death from dengue in 2024

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh today (2 January) recorded the first death from dengue this year.

The country also recorded 60 new hospitalisations from the viral disease in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest addition, the total number of dengue cases in the country rose to 145 in the new year.

Meanwhile, 657 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 262 of which are in Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed a record 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.