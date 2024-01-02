Bangladesh records first death from dengue in 2024

Health

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Bangladesh records first death from dengue in 2024

The country also recorded 60 new hospitalisations from the viral disease in the last 24 hours till this morning

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:32 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh today (2 January) recorded the first death from dengue this year.

The country also recorded 60 new hospitalisations from the viral disease in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest addition, the total number of dengue cases in the country rose to 145 in the new year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, 657 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 262 of which are in Dhaka.

Last year, the country witnessed a record 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

8h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

8h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

13h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

9m | Videos
Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

2h | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

3h | Videos
Where does the expired mobile tower go?

Where does the expired mobile tower go?

1h | Videos