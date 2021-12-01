Bangladesh recommends to strengthen WHO to counter Covid-19 like disasters

Bangladesh recommends to strengthen the global health structure – particularly, the World Health Organization – with a view to counter disasters like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative Mustafizur Rahman said this in a statement yesterday (30 November) during the ongoing special session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, reads a press release.

A three-day long special session is being held focusing on finalizing the decision on crafting a new instrument to counter the present and future pandemics in light of the world's Covid-19 pandemic experience.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh said that the instrument should ensure waiver of intellectual property rights, enhancement of capacities, sharing of technology, and financial assistance for developing countries.

"It is expected that in the beginning of next year, the process of negotiation on crafting a new instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response will take place," he added.

According to the press release, the special session will come up with a guidance on this process.