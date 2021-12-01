Bangladesh recommends to strengthen WHO to counter Covid-19 like disasters

Health

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:30 am

Related News

Bangladesh recommends to strengthen WHO to counter Covid-19 like disasters

The Ambassador of Bangladesh said that the instrument should ensure financial assistance for developing countries

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh recommends to strengthen the global health structure – particularly, the World Health Organization – with a view to counter disasters like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative Mustafizur Rahman said this in a statement yesterday (30 November) during the ongoing special session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, reads a press release.  

A three-day long special session is being held focusing on finalizing the decision on crafting a new instrument to counter the present and future pandemics in light of the world's Covid-19 pandemic experience.  

The Ambassador of Bangladesh said that the instrument should ensure waiver of intellectual property rights, enhancement of capacities, sharing of technology, and financial assistance for developing countries.

"It is expected that in the beginning of next year, the process of negotiation on crafting a new instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response will take place," he added.

According to the press release, the special session will come up with a guidance on this process. 

WHO / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

2h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

1h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says