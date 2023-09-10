Bangladesh logs year's highest 2,993 single-day dengue cases

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
At least 2,993 dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning across the country, which was the highest single day reported cases this year.

This pushes the caseload from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 1,48,328

Earlier, on 10 August 2959 dengue patients were hospitalised.

Also, 14 more deaths were reported from dengue during the period, raising the death toll to 730 this year.

Of the new patients, 994 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,999 outside Dhaka City, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, 1,37,727dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 9871 dengue patients, including 4297 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Bangladesh witnessed over 1,00,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

