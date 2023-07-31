Bangladesh logs year's highest 2,731 single-day dengue cases

Health

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 11:42 am

Related News

Bangladesh logs year's highest 2,731 single-day dengue cases

Eight more deaths were reported on Sunday, raising the death toll to 247 this year

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 11:42 am
Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

At least 2,731 dengue patients were hospitalised in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning across the country, which was the highest single day reported cases this year.

This pushes the caseload from the mosquito-borne disease this year to 49,138.

Also, eight more deaths were reported from dengue during the period, raising the death toll to 247 this year.

Of the new patients, 1,184 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,547 outside Dhaka City, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With just a day left to end July, the month has already witnessed the most 41,160 dengue cases this year. 

Till Sunday morning, 9,418 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 5,147 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Bangladesh witnessed over 1,00,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

Meanwhile, at a special meeting yesterday, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said the task force committee formed under the leadership of the councillors will carry out extensive campaigns in addition to mosquito eradication activities in their respective areas. 

The councillors will write to owners of under-construction buildings, asking them to make sure that water does not accumulate at their construction sites, he added.

Also, a list of buildings under construction will be published, he said. "A list of houses with dengue patients should be made and larviciding should be increased in those neighbourhoods."

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Dengue Cases / Dengue Fever / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

2h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

20h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

1h | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

2h | TBS Stories
Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

18h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon