Bangladesh logs record single-day hospitalisation with dengue this year

Bangladesh has recorded 360 dengue patients' hospitalisations in 24 hours till Sunday morning, which is the highest single-day count for this year.

One more person died from dengue and the viral infections in the last 24 hours have continued to increase in Bangladesh.

The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar.

The mosquito-borne viral disease killed 33 people this year, of them, 13 died in Dhaka city, 16 in Cox's Bazar, three in Barishal, and one in Chattogram.

Currently, 239 new patients are admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 121 outside the capital, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

1,128 dengue patients, including 893 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

At least 8,750 dengue patients were admitted to health facilities across the country this year. So far this year, 7,071 or 80.81% of the total hospitalised patients were in the capital.

The first 11 days of September saw 2,569 dengue patients hospitalised in a rising trend of dengue infection.

The highest 3,521 hospitalisations in a month were reported in August, 1,571 in July, 737 in June, 163 in May, 126 in January, 23 in April, and 20 each in February and March, according to the DGHS' official data.

Month-wise, one died in June, nine in July, 11 in August, and 12 in the first 11 days of September.