Bangladesh logs 2 more dengue deaths, 509 new cases

Health

UNB
02 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 06:13 pm

Two more people died from dengue in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new deaths, the official death toll from dengue rose to 52 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 509 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, the DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 224 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.

A total of 1,388 patients, including 966 in the capital, are now receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS recorded 8, 757 dengue cases, 7,317 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. It also recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

Dengue / Dengue Cases

