Bangladesh Health Watch welcomes easing of Covid vaccination process

The Government has recently announced that the Covid vaccination programme will be expanded and accelerated to cover the largest segment of the population within the shortest time. According to the latest plan, a simplified nation-wide vaccination campaign reaching up to the ward level will be launched from August 7, making registration through the Shurokkha app no longer mandatory. Instead, people now can register at the vaccination sites with their NIDs, or in the case of those who don't have a NID yet, through on-the-spot registration, states a press release.

Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW) welcomes this timely and bold step and appreciates the government's success in procuring vaccines despite many challenges. While we wish success for this campaign which aims to complete 60 lakh vaccinations a week, we firmly believe that to carry out an operation of this scale and leave no one behind, every individual citizen and citizens' platforms will need to support this gargantuan effort. The mass scale mobilization that will be required to cover the target population will only be possible when there is involvement and participation of all citizens. We are encouraged to see the government already thinking along these lines, and would like to appeal to all civil, political, professional, students' and other organized platforms to be part of this massive mobilization.

Bangladesh Health Watch also appreciates the government's efforts to implement the lockdown in true spirit. While the lockdown was observed more stringently during the initial two days, the recent laxity in its observance is a matter continuing concern. BHW would therefore like to call upon all citizens to observe the lockdown with due seriousness. In order to stop the further spread of the disease and save lives, we would also strongly urge every individual citizen to use masks at all times when venturing out of their houses. This can only be ensured when the government works closely with citizens groups.

BHW is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the country and would like to offer its all-out assistance and support to all sectors of the society in combatting this huge threat to our survival and well-being.