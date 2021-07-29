Bangladesh Health Watch welcomes easing of Covid vaccination process

Health

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:14 am

Related News

Bangladesh Health Watch welcomes easing of Covid vaccination process

BHW is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the country and would like to offer its all-out assistance and support to all sectors of the society in combatting this huge threat to our survival and well-being. 

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:14 am
Bangladesh Health Watch welcomes easing of Covid vaccination process

The Government has recently announced that the Covid vaccination programme will be expanded and accelerated to cover the largest segment of the population within the shortest time. According to the latest plan, a simplified nation-wide vaccination campaign reaching up to the ward level will be launched from August 7, making registration through the Shurokkha app no longer mandatory. Instead, people now can register at the vaccination sites with their NIDs, or in the case of those who don't have a NID yet, through on-the-spot registration, states a press release.

Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW) welcomes this timely and bold step and appreciates the government's success in procuring vaccines despite many challenges. While we wish success for this campaign which aims to complete 60 lakh vaccinations a week, we firmly believe that to carry out an operation of this scale and leave no one behind, every individual citizen and citizens' platforms will need to support this gargantuan effort. The mass scale mobilization that will be required to cover the target population will only be possible when there is involvement and participation of all citizens. We are encouraged to see the government already thinking along these lines, and would like to appeal to all civil, political, professional, students' and other organized platforms to be part of this massive mobilization.

Bangladesh Health Watch also appreciates the government's efforts to implement the lockdown in true spirit. While the lockdown was observed more stringently during the initial two days, the recent laxity in its observance is a matter continuing concern. BHW would therefore like to call upon all citizens to observe the lockdown with due seriousness. In order to stop the further spread of the disease and save lives, we would also strongly urge every individual citizen to use masks at all times when venturing out of their houses. This can only be ensured when the government works closely with citizens groups.

BHW is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the country and would like to offer its all-out assistance and support to all sectors of the society in combatting this huge threat to our survival and well-being. 

The Bangladesh Health Watch / Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing