Bangladesh far away from achieving smoke-free environment: Experts

Bangladesh is significantly lagging behind in achieving global tobacco control benchmark, according to experts.

The Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs), as allowed by the existing tobacco control law, is a major contributor to Bangladesh's lack of progress, speakers said during a virtual discussion today (17 September).

The discussion titled "WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2023 & the Bangladesh Situation", was organized by PROGGA and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) with support from Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK).

During the virtual discussion, it was informed that WHO's recent report has drawn major focus on ensuring smoke-free environment, an issue of grave importance for Bangladesh. The draft amendment to the tobacco control law, which includes a proposed provision to eliminate DSAs in public places, can help Bangladesh reach the ranks of best-practice countries.

According to the report, Bangladesh ranks as 'moderate' in banning tobacco advertisement, promotion and sponsorship (TAPS). But to improve its position, Bangladesh must realize the proposed ban on the display of tobacco products at points-of-sale and ban on corporate social responsibilities (CSR) programs of tobacco companies.

A total of 50 countries have already banned display of tobacco products placements at points of sale while 62 countries have completely banned CSR of tobacco companies.

The discussants of the virtual event also said that the prime minister has provided the directive to strengthen the tobacco control law to align it with WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and also to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken the initiative to amend the tobacco control law. A draft amendment is now awaiting the approval from the Cabinet. The speakers urged the government to present the draft amendment in the Cabinet Division for approval without delay.

In the virtual discussion, distinguished economist and the convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, "It should be considered as a matter of shame that we are lagging behind even Afghanistan and Nepal in achieving a total smoke-free environment. We must keep working to get this draft amendment passed and not allow ourselves to get frustrated."

Hossain Ali Khondakar, coordinator (additional secretary) of the National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC) said, "If we can pass the proposals put forth in the draft amendment, we will see the position of our country climb up in the next global tobacco control report of WHO.

"However, tobacco companies are working to thwart the progress we have already made. We must remain cautious in this regard."

Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK)-Bangladesh's Lead Policy Advisor, Md Mostafizur Rahman, said, "A smoker does not have any moral right to harm the well-being of a non-smoker. The draft amendment with the proposition to eliminate DSAs must be passed at the earliest."

Dr Syed Mahfuzul Haque, national professional officer, WHO Bangladesh said, "Once finalized and adopted, the provisions included in the draft amendment will help Bangladesh claim its own place among the ranks of best-practice countries in tobacco control."

According to the 2017 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), 42.7% of the adults who work in indoor workplaces fall victim to passive smoking. About 25 million adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public transportation.

Almost 61,000 children suffer from different illnesses caused by exposure to secondhand smoke. Tobacco-induced diseases also claim an average of 442 lives every day in Bangladesh.