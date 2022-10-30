Bangladesh to export tuberculosis drugs in the near future: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has expressed his hope that Bangladesh will export medicines manufactured in the country for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) in the near future.

"The budget allocated for TB treatment in the country will be increased, if necessary," he said at the 9th Joint Monitoring Workshop of Tuberculosis Control Programme at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Sunday.

Zahid Maleque noted that every year over three lakh people are infected with the disease.

However, he added, the death rate has declined. Previously, 70,000 people died of tuberculosis annually, but now it has come down to 40,000.

"There has been much progress in the efforts to contain tuberculosis. Systematic screening for the treatment of the disease has also become more prevalent. All our hospitals have testing equipment," said the minister.

He said people still have misconceptions about TB, but change is coming. People have more access to treatment centres. At present, 85% to 90% of those infected are recovering.

"We want more people to seek treatment," he added.

Zahid Maleque thanked international organisations for coming forward to contribute to the cause, which eventually led to progress.

He remarked that regular activities in the health sector were disrupted mainly due to the coronavirus outbreak but the situation was brought under control as 90% of countrymen have already been inoculated with Covid-19 jabs.

He also noted that 70% of people around the world have yet to be vaccinated.