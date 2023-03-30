Bangladesh-China sign agreement to set up 150-bed burn unit in Ctg

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh and China's Ministry of Commerce have signed an agreement to set up a 150-bed burn unit at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Md Anwar Hossain Hawladar, secretary of the health service department of the health ministry, and Yao Wen, ambassador of China to Bangladesh, signed the agreement at the meeting room of the health ministry on Thursday.

As per the agreement, the burn unit will be set up with full grant support from the Chinese government. All kinds of medical equipment and furniture required for the unit will also be provided by the Chinese government.

The burn unit will have an outdoor, an indoor and an emergency department, 10 ICU beds, 10 HDU beds for men, 10 HDU beds for women and five HDU beds for children.

It will take two years to complete the construction work of the burn unit, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque who was present at the signing ceremony.

"The burn unit at the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital will reduce pressure on the 500-bed Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka. We have also initiated to establish five burn institutes in five divisions of the country," the minister said.