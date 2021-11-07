‘Bangladesh to administer 12cr doses of Covid vaccines by January’

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said Bangladesh will be able to administer at least 12 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by January next.

"There is no shortage of vaccines in the country. The government already has over one crore vaccines in stock. At least six crore doses have already been administered. If this continues, it will be possible to give at least 12 crore doses by January next year," he said while inaugurating DBL Pharmaceuticals at Gazipur.

He also noted 21 crore doses of vaccine have been bought and at least three crore doses will arrive this month.

The minister also claimed there has been no shortage of medicines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Zahid Maleque said the drug sector of the country exports products to 145 countries.

"After the RMG sector, pharmaceuticals is going to be one of the biggest sources of foreign income in the country. However, we are going to formulate a new drug policy to ensure that there are no adulterated drugs in the country," said the minister.

He further said because of the new policy, no one will be able to increase the drug price in the country's market unnecessarily.

Following the inaugural event, the minister visited different parts of the drug company. Member of the Parliament Dr Habib E Millat, Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman and DBL Pharmaceuticals Chairman Abdul Wahed accompanied him.

